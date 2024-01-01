$33,991+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW 2 Series
230i xDrive| M-SPORT, Leather, Navi, No Accidents!
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$33,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # f56677
- Mileage 75,612 KM
Vehicle Description
230i xDrive | M-Sport, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Wheel, Memory Seats, Rear Cam, Navigation, Carplay/Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Comfort Access, Push Start, Dual Zone Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, One Owner, Well Serviced, NO ACCIDENTS!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Security
Convenience
Trim
Additional Features
