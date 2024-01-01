Menu
230i xDrive | M-Sport, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Wheel, Memory Seats, Rear Cam, Navigation, Carplay/Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Comfort Access, Push Start, Dual Zone Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, One Owner, Well Serviced, NO ACCIDENTS!

2020 BMW 2 Series

75,612 KM

Details Description Features

$33,991

+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW 2 Series

230i xDrive| M-SPORT, Leather, Navi, No Accidents!

2020 BMW 2 Series

230i xDrive| M-SPORT, Leather, Navi, No Accidents!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,612KM
VIN WBA2J3C00L7F56677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # f56677
  • Mileage 75,612 KM

Vehicle Description

230i xDrive | M-Sport, Sunroof, Heated Seats/Wheel, Memory Seats, Rear Cam, Navigation, Carplay/Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Comfort Access, Push Start, Dual Zone Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Assist, One Owner, Well Serviced, NO ACCIDENTS!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Security

Anti-Theft

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$33,991

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2020 BMW 2 Series