Experience small sedan perfection with our 2020 BMW 2 Series 228i xDrive, where German luxury meets world renowned M performance. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine delivering 228 horsepower, coupled with xDrive all-wheel-drive, it combines efficiency with agility. With premium enhanced packaging paired to M Sport design, it leaves little to be desired to further enhance this already sporty sedans performance and curb appeal. Come see it today ! - Premium Enhanced Package - Remote Engine Start - Sport Auto Transmission w/ Paddle Shifters - M Sport Steering - Heated Steering Wheel - Comfort Access - Lumbar Support - Wireless Device Charging - BMW Live Cockpit Professional - WiFi Hotspot - Rear View Camera - Universal Remote Control - M Aerodynamics Pack Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

Used
33,757KM
VIN WBA73AK06L7F87437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Storm Bay Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,757 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience small sedan perfection with our 2020 BMW 2 Series 228i xDrive, where German luxury meets world renowned M performance. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine delivering 228 horsepower, coupled with xDrive all-wheel-drive, it combines efficiency with agility. With premium enhanced packaging paired to M Sport design, it leaves little to be desired to further enhance this already sporty sedan's performance and curb appeal. Come see it today !
- Premium Enhanced Package
- Remote Engine Start
- Sport Auto Transmission w/ Paddle Shifters
- M Sport Steering
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Comfort Access
- Lumbar Support
- Wireless Device Charging
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional
- WiFi Hotspot
- Rear View Camera
- Universal Remote Control
- M Aerodynamics Pack
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Electric Seats w/Driver Memory
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Front sport bucket seats
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Apple CarPlay Preparation
Teleservices
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
ConnectedDrive services
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Piano Black/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear
Active Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
50 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Regenerative Alternator
2.96 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder
Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
205w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

