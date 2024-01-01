$33,592+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW 2 Series
228i xDrive Enhanced | M Sport | Clean CARFAX
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$33,592
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Storm Bay Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 33,757 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience small sedan perfection with our 2020 BMW 2 Series 228i xDrive, where German luxury meets world renowned M performance. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine delivering 228 horsepower, coupled with xDrive all-wheel-drive, it combines efficiency with agility. With premium enhanced packaging paired to M Sport design, it leaves little to be desired to further enhance this already sporty sedan's performance and curb appeal. Come see it today !
- Premium Enhanced Package
- Remote Engine Start
- Sport Auto Transmission w/ Paddle Shifters
- M Sport Steering
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Comfort Access
- Lumbar Support
- Wireless Device Charging
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional
- WiFi Hotspot
- Rear View Camera
- Universal Remote Control
- M Aerodynamics Pack
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
