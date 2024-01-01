Menu
Account
Sign In
BMW re-imagined a gorgeous vehicle with the 2-series Gran Coupe. Fantastic German handling, performance and luxury all intertwined into our most affordable and recognizable vehicles on the road! Witch tons of launch options like Dynamic Cruise Control, Wireless device charging and a full digital instrument cluster help to make every drive a memorable one! Come down and drive it today! - HEA Package - Heated Steering Wheel - Power Folding Side Mirrors - Comfort Access - Panorama Sunroof - Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors - Lumbar Support - Heated Front Seats - Driving Assistant - Automatic Climate Controls - Park Distance Controls (Front) - Dynamic Cruise Control - Apple Carplay - Warless Charger - BMW Live Cockpit Professional - WiFi Hotspot Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2020 BMW 2 Series

61,846 KM

Details Description Features

$32,598

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 BMW 2 Series

228i xDrive Panoramic Sunroof | Driver's Assist | Command Start

Watch This Vehicle

2020 BMW 2 Series

228i xDrive Panoramic Sunroof | Driver's Assist | Command Start

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

Contact Seller

$32,598

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,846KM
VIN WBA73AK06L7F55300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,846 KM

Vehicle Description

BMW re-imagined a gorgeous vehicle with the 2-series Gran Coupe. Fantastic German handling, performance and luxury all intertwined into our most affordable and recognizable vehicles on the road! Witch tons of launch options like Dynamic Cruise Control, Wireless device charging and a full digital instrument cluster help to make every drive a memorable one! Come down and drive it today!
- HEA Package
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Folding Side Mirrors
- Comfort Access
- Panorama Sunroof
- Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors
- Lumbar Support
- Heated Front Seats
- Driving Assistant
- Automatic Climate Controls
- Park Distance Controls (Front)
- Dynamic Cruise Control
- Apple Carplay
- Warless Charger
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional
- WiFi Hotspot
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Electric Seats w/Driver Memory
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Front sport bucket seats
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Apple CarPlay Preparation
Teleservices
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
ConnectedDrive services
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Piano Black/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear
Active Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Regenerative Alternator
2.96 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder
Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
205w Regular Amplifier

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG A 250 Premium | Sport Package | AWD | No Accidents for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG A 250 Premium | Sport Package | AWD | No Accidents 27,628 KM $38,953 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i Enhanced | M Sport | H&K Sound for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i Enhanced | M Sport | H&K Sound 40,902 KM $37,898 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i Essential | Nav | Low KM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 BMW X3 xDrive28i Essential | Nav | Low KM 56,674 KM $21,993 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood BMW

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,598

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2020 BMW 2 Series