$32,598+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW 2 Series
228i xDrive Panoramic Sunroof | Driver's Assist | Command Start
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$32,598
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Interior
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 61,846 KM
Vehicle Description
BMW re-imagined a gorgeous vehicle with the 2-series Gran Coupe. Fantastic German handling, performance and luxury all intertwined into our most affordable and recognizable vehicles on the road! Witch tons of launch options like Dynamic Cruise Control, Wireless device charging and a full digital instrument cluster help to make every drive a memorable one! Come down and drive it today!
- HEA Package
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Power Folding Side Mirrors
- Comfort Access
- Panorama Sunroof
- Auto Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors
- Lumbar Support
- Heated Front Seats
- Driving Assistant
- Automatic Climate Controls
- Park Distance Controls (Front)
- Dynamic Cruise Control
- Apple Carplay
- Warless Charger
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional
- WiFi Hotspot
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Birchwood BMW
