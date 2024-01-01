Menu
Local, One Owner, Lease Return! - MyBMW Remote Engine Start - Heated Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Wireless Apple CarPlay -19 Inch BMW Individual Wheel Package - Comfort Access - BackUp Camera - Lane Departure Warning - Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking - Blind Spot Detection - Sunroof - BMW Navigation - Live Cockpit Professional Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2020 BMW 3 Series

37,556 KM

$34,982

+ tax & licensing
330i xDrive Premium | 19 Inch Wheels

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

Used
37,556KM
VIN 3MW5R7J00L8B45758

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,556 KM

Local, One Owner, Lease Return!
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
-19 Inch BMW Individual Wheel Package
- Comfort Access
- BackUp Camera
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Blind Spot Detection
- Sunroof
- BMW Navigation
- Live Cockpit Professional
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Smart Device Integration
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
59 L Fuel Tank
2.81 Axle Ratio
Regenerative Alternator
Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder Turbo
Full-Time All-Wheel

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
10 Speakers
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
205w Regular Amplifier
Artti Real-Time Traffic Display

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

