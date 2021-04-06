2020 BMW 3 Series

$51,799 + taxes & licensing 7 , 0 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6841052

6841052 Stock #: F3TT59

F3TT59 VIN: WBA5R7C01LFH52579

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Fiona Red/Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 7,098 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Floor mats Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System MEMORY MIRRORS Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.