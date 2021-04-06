Menu
2020 BMW 3 Series

7,098 KM

Details Description Features

$51,799

+ tax & licensing
$51,799

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

2020 BMW 3 Series

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive M-Sport! Local!

2020 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive M-Sport! Local!

Location

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$51,799

+ taxes & licensing

7,098KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6841052
  • Stock #: F3TT59
  • VIN: WBA5R7C01LFH52579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Fiona Red/Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,098 KM

Vehicle Description

Say hello to this Beautiful Local 330i Sedan. This one is equipped with head-up display, Apple CarPlay and HK Sound!
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Floor mats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
MEMORY MIRRORS
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

