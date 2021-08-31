2020 BMW 3 Series

$59,981 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 7 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7866342

7866342 Stock #: F492DG

F492DG VIN: WBA5U9C08LFH95844

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Portimao Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Blue Stitching

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 25,780 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 59 L Fuel Tank Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles 2.81 Axle Ratio Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Powdercoated Tailpipe Finisher Regenerative Alternator Engine: 3.0L Inline 6-Cylinder Full-Time All-Wheel Interior Security System Cruise Control Sport Seats Compass rear window defogger Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints BMW Live Cockpit Professional ConnectedDrive Services Selective Service Internet Access Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Power Options Power Mirrors Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Metal-look grille LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Spare Tire Mobility Kit Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Powertrain Automatic Transmission Locking/Limited Slip Differential Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Windows Sunroof Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 10 Speakers HiFi Sound System 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio 205w Regular Amplifier Artti Real-Time Traffic Display Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission 8 Spd Automatic Transmission

