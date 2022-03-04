Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 BMW 3 Series

16,656 KM

Details Description Features

$68,982

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$68,982

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2020 BMW 3 Series

2020 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive Enhanced! New Tires and Brakes!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 BMW 3 Series

M340i xDrive Enhanced! New Tires and Brakes!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 8571740
  2. 8571740
  3. 8571740
  4. 8571740
  5. 8571740
  6. 8571740
  7. 8571740
  8. 8571740
  9. 8571740
  10. 8571740
  11. 8571740
  12. 8571740
  13. 8571740
  14. 8571740
  15. 8571740
  16. 8571740
  17. 8571740
  18. 8571740
  19. 8571740
  20. 8571740
  21. 8571740
  22. 8571740
  23. 8571740
  24. 8571740
  25. 8571740
  26. 8571740
  27. 8571740
  28. 8571740
Contact Seller

$68,982

+ taxes & licensing

16,656KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8571740
  • Stock #: F4FWCA
  • VIN: WBA5U9C08LAF54735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tanzanite Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Blue Stitching
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 16,656 KM

Vehicle Description

Free Winter Tires!
- Accident Free!
- Heads Up Display
- Remote Engine Start from App or Key
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Charging
- Ambient Lighting
- Comfort Access with Power Kick Trunk
- Harman/Kardon Sound
- Adaptive M Suspension
- Black Mirror Caps and Kidney Grills
- Live Cockpit Professional
- Universal Garage Opener
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Sunroof
- Navigation
- Touchscreen
- Backup Camera
- Leather with Blue Stitching
- Sport Seats
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
59 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles
2.81 Axle Ratio
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Powdercoated Tailpipe Finisher
Regenerative Alternator
Engine: 3.0L Inline 6-Cylinder
Full-Time All-Wheel
Security System
Cruise Control
Sport Seats
tilt steering
Compass
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
BMW Live Cockpit Professional
ConnectedDrive Services Selective Service Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Power Mirrors
Spoiler
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Automatic Transmission
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
10 Speakers
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
205w Regular Amplifier
Artti Real-Time Traffic Display
Anti-Starter
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

2020 BMW X3 xDrive30...
 32,200 KM
$50,982 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 4 Series 44...
 77,213 KM
$43,982 + tax & lic
2020 BMW X3 xDrive30...
 8,637 KM
$57,982 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory