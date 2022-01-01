2020 BMW 4 Series

Listing ID: 8092753

8092753 Stock #: F4BTUR

F4BTUR VIN: WBA4Z7C03L5R72725

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Cognac w/Brown Stitching

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 60 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Power Convertible Retractable Hard Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window, Automatic Roll-Over Protection and Manual Wind Blocker Tires: 225/40R19 Fr & 255/35R19 Rr Perf RFT Safety Heated Mirrors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator 60 L Fuel Tank 90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles Engine: 3.0L TwinPower Turbo DOHC I-6 24V 2.81 Axle Ratio Full-Time All-Wheel Powertrain Automatic Transmission Interior Sport Seats rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Electric Seats w/Driver Memory Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Teleservices Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets 12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry 12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents M Sport Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Memory Seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Media / Nav / Comm 9 SPEAKERS Window Grid Diversity Antenna HiFi Sound System 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display ConnectedDrive services Additional Features Anti-Starter Roll Bar MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors Convertible Hardtop Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 8 Spd Automatic Transmission

