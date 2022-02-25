$139,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
2020 BMW M5
Competition | Premium Package | Carbon Fiber Roof
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$139,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8452623
- Stock #: 260600
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Silverstone
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 987 KM
Vehicle Description
To the untrained eye, this M5 might be any other 5 Series, that longtime upholder of the luxury sedan status quo. Trained eyes will spot that Competition badging in case you'd prefer to stay stealthy -- with higher-volume air intakes and gloss black applied to the mirror caps, fender gills and rear diffuser. Then you fire up the ferocious 617 horsepower 4.4L twin-turbo V8, buckle the red-and-blue striped M seatbelt and let the adjustable All-Wheel Drive system rocket you from 0-60mph in approximately 2.8 seconds. This exquisite, ultra low mileage 2020 BMW M5 Competition is sure to impress with a perfect combination of raw power, track ready handling and massive brakes! You'll enjoy supercar performance combined with the daily driveability of a German luxury sedan! Plus the contrasting Carbon Fiber roof, front grille surrounds, front splitter and trunk spoiler make this unique M5 a must have for the super sedan buyer!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Audi Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.