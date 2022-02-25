Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 BMW M5

987 KM

Details Description Features

$139,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$139,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2020 BMW M5

2020 BMW M5

Competition | Premium Package | Carbon Fiber Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2020 BMW M5

Competition | Premium Package | Carbon Fiber Roof

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

  1. 8452623
  2. 8452623
  3. 8452623
  4. 8452623
  5. 8452623
  6. 8452623
Contact Seller

$139,000

+ taxes & licensing

987KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8452623
  • Stock #: 260600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Silverstone
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 987 KM

Vehicle Description

To the untrained eye, this M5 might be any other 5 Series, that longtime upholder of the luxury sedan status quo. Trained eyes will spot that Competition badging in case you'd prefer to stay stealthy -- with higher-volume air intakes and gloss black applied to the mirror caps, fender gills and rear diffuser. Then you fire up the ferocious 617 horsepower 4.4L twin-turbo V8, buckle the red-and-blue striped M seatbelt and let the adjustable All-Wheel Drive system rocket you from 0-60mph in approximately 2.8 seconds. This exquisite, ultra low mileage 2020 BMW M5 Competition is sure to impress with a perfect combination of raw power, track ready handling and massive brakes! You'll enjoy supercar performance combined with the daily driveability of a German luxury sedan! Plus the contrasting Carbon Fiber roof, front grille surrounds, front splitter and trunk spoiler make this unique M5 a must have for the super sedan buyer!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2021 Audi SQ5 Progre...
 14,377 KM
$75,000 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Tigu...
 2,572 KM
$43,500 + tax & lic
2020 Genesis G70 3.3...
 28,117 KM
$53,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory