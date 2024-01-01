$35,792+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW X1
xDrive28i Enhanced | Clean CARFAX | Wireless Charging
2020 BMW X1
xDrive28i Enhanced | Clean CARFAX | Wireless Charging
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$35,792
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 13,007 KM
Vehicle Description
If you've been in the market for a compact SUV - Look no further! This X1 was a one owner vehicle (locally driven), has a clean CARFAX history and boasts an optional trim package in the Premium Enhanced Package that gives it all the amenities you'd need for a extra lux daily driver. From an upgraded sound system with the coveted Harmon/Kardon sound engineering, heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless device charging, head-up display and more, you'd be crazy not to come down and see it !
- Premium Package Enhanced
- Power Folding Side Mirrors
- Automatic Trunk
- Comfort Access
- Panorama Sunroof
- Lumbar Support
- LED Headlights w/ Cornering Enhancement
- Parking Assistant
- Lights Package
- On-Board Navigation
- Head-Up Display
- Sport Seats
- Harmon/Kardon Sound System
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Wireless Charging
- Driving Assistant
- 18" Alloy Wheels
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Birchwood BMW
Birchwood BMW
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-7799