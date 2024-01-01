Menu
Account
Sign In
If youve been in the market for a compact SUV - Look no further! This X1 was a one owner vehicle (locally driven), has a clean CARFAX history and boasts an optional trim package in the Premium Enhanced Package that gives it all the amenities youd need for a extra lux daily driver. From an upgraded sound system with the coveted Harmon/Kardon sound engineering, heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless device charging, head-up display and more, youd be crazy not to come down and see it ! - Premium Package Enhanced - Power Folding Side Mirrors - Automatic Trunk - Comfort Access - Panorama Sunroof - Lumbar Support - LED Headlights w/ Cornering Enhancement - Parking Assistant - Lights Package - On-Board Navigation - Head-Up Display - Sport Seats - Harmon/Kardon Sound System - Heated Steering Wheel - Wireless Charging - Driving Assistant - 18 Alloy Wheels Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2020 BMW X1

13,007 KM

Details Description Features

$35,792

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 BMW X1

xDrive28i Enhanced | Clean CARFAX | Wireless Charging

Watch This Vehicle

2020 BMW X1

xDrive28i Enhanced | Clean CARFAX | Wireless Charging

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 11350333
  2. 11350333
  3. 11350333
  4. 11350333
  5. 11350333
  6. 11350333
  7. 11350333
  8. 11350333
  9. 11350333
  10. 11350333
  11. 11350333
  12. 11350333
  13. 11350333
  14. 11350333
  15. 11350333
  16. 11350333
  17. 11350333
  18. 11350333
  19. 11350333
  20. 11350333
  21. 11350333
  22. 11350333
  23. 11350333
  24. 11350333
  25. 11350333
Contact Seller

$35,792

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
13,007KM
VIN WBXJG9C08L5R63979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 13,007 KM

Vehicle Description

If you've been in the market for a compact SUV - Look no further! This X1 was a one owner vehicle (locally driven), has a clean CARFAX history and boasts an optional trim package in the Premium Enhanced Package that gives it all the amenities you'd need for a extra lux daily driver. From an upgraded sound system with the coveted Harmon/Kardon sound engineering, heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless device charging, head-up display and more, you'd be crazy not to come down and see it !
- Premium Package Enhanced
- Power Folding Side Mirrors
- Automatic Trunk
- Comfort Access
- Panorama Sunroof
- Lumbar Support
- LED Headlights w/ Cornering Enhancement
- Parking Assistant
- Lights Package
- On-Board Navigation
- Head-Up Display
- Sport Seats
- Harmon/Kardon Sound System
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Wireless Charging
- Driving Assistant
- 18" Alloy Wheels
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Front & rear park distance control
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
6 Speakers
aux audio input jack
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
In Dash CD Player

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Reverse Sensing System
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
61 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC
3.20 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
GVWR: 4,729 lbs (2,145 kgs)
Full-Time All-Wheel
408.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

Used 2018 BMW i3 Auto w/Range Extender Premium | New Tires | Driver Assistance Package for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 BMW i3 Auto w/Range Extender Premium | New Tires | Driver Assistance Package 45,000 KM $27,912 + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW iX M60 Premium Enhanced | CPO | Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 BMW iX M60 Premium Enhanced | CPO | Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System 17,726 KM $105,981 + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW X7 xDrive40i Excellence | M Sport | New Brakes for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 BMW X7 xDrive40i Excellence | M Sport | New Brakes 76,888 KM $64,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood BMW

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,792

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2020 BMW X1