$29,592+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW X1
xDrive28i M Sport Edition | Low Km | Pano Roof
2020 BMW X1
xDrive28i M Sport Edition | Low Km | Pano Roof
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$29,592
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Storm Bay Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 26,571 KM
Vehicle Description
The BMW X1, M Spot Edition - Upgraded looks, both interior and exterior enhancements including LED Fog Lamps, M Aero package, Black Roof Rails, Heated M Steering Wheel, 18 inch Alloy Wheels, Driving Assistant and more! Come down and check this vehicle out before its too late!
- M Sport Edition
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Runflat Tires
- Comfort Access
- Panoramic Sunroof
- LED Headlights
- 18" Alloy Wheels
- Sport Seats
- LED Fog lamps
- M Sport Package
- M Leather Steering Wheel
- M Aerodynamics Package
- Anthracite Roofliner
- Driving Assistant
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
