2020 BMW X1

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Hill Descent Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Compass Trip Computer Exterior Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Comfort Cargo Area Light Windows Rear Privacy Glass

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Run flat tires Push-Button Start speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Radio: AM/FM Parking sensors: rear Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Auxiliary audio input: USB In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Trailer hitch: ready Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant Headlights: auto on/off Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front In-Dash CD: single disc Memorized settings: 2 driver Taillights: adaptive Parking sensors: front Front suspension type: double ball joint Satellite communications: BMW Assist Front struts: MacPherson Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Impact sensor: battery disconnect Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer Antenna type: mast Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Rolling code security: remote Memorized settings: driver seat Total speakers: 7 Floor material: carpet Anti-theft system: audio security system Front headrests: 2 Front wipers: variable intermittent Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Watts: 205 Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Storage: front seatback Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Driver seat power adjustments: 8 Passenger seat power adjustments: 8 Side mirrors: integrated turn signals Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Real time traffic Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Steering ratio: 15.9 Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Navigation system: touch screen display Auxiliary audio input: jack Rear headrests: 3 Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Impact sensor: door unlock Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Rear wiper: with washer Interior accents: chrome Memorized settings: audio system Fender lip moldings: black Rear bumper color: black Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone Armrests: rear center with cupholders Grille color: chrome surround Memorized settings: climate control Reading lights: rear Impact sensor: fuel cut-off Front wipers: speed sensitive Power outlet(s): 12V front and rear Window trim: aluminum Roof rails color: aluminum Multi-function remote: trunk release Driver seat power adjustments: reclining Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control Navigation system: voice operated Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Traffic sign recognition Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Headlights: halogen Window defogger: rear Axle ratio: 3.20 Fuel economy display: range Center console trim: leatherette Rocker panel color: black Warnings and reminders: maintenance due Assist handle: rear Infotainment: Apple CarPlay ready Pre-collision warning system: visual warning Smart device app function: horn/light operation Smart device app function: maintenance status Smart device app function: vehicle location Smart device app function: lock operation Headlights: auto high beam dimmer Memorized settings: side mirrors Floor mats: rear Cupholders: rear Headlights: wiper activated Side curtain airbags: rear Steering wheel mounted controls: navigation Steering wheel mounted controls: phone Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control Radio: HD radio Radio: voice operated Side mirror adjustments: reverse gear tilt Emergency locking retractors: rear Infotainment screen size: 8.8 in. Multi-function remote: vehicle and key memory Rearview mirror: manual day/night Cargo area floor mat: carpet Automatic emergency braking: front pedestrian

