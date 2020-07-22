2020 BMW X1

Just arrived. Tremendous savings from new and barely broken in... Now $44,800 cash or only $42,800 with dealer arranged financing. Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Cargo Area Light
Rear Privacy Glass
Retained Accessory Power
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Run flat tires
Push-Button Start
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Radio: AM/FM
Parking sensors: rear
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Auxiliary audio input: USB
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Trailer hitch: ready
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Storage: door pockets
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
In-Dash CD: single disc
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Taillights: adaptive
Parking sensors: front
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Satellite communications: BMW Assist
Front struts: MacPherson
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Antenna type: mast
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Rolling code security: remote
Memorized settings: driver seat
Total speakers: 7
Floor material: carpet
Anti-theft system: audio security system
Front headrests: 2
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Watts: 205
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Storage: front seatback
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Driver seat power adjustments: 8
Passenger seat power adjustments: 8
Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Real time traffic
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Steering ratio: 15.9
Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Navigation system: touch screen display
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Rear headrests: 3
Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear wiper: with washer
Interior accents: chrome
Memorized settings: audio system
Fender lip moldings: black
Rear bumper color: black
Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Grille color: chrome surround
Memorized settings: climate control
Reading lights: rear
Impact sensor: fuel cut-off
Front wipers: speed sensitive
Power outlet(s): 12V front and rear
Window trim: aluminum
Roof rails color: aluminum
Multi-function remote: trunk release
Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
Navigation system: voice operated
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Headlights: halogen
Window defogger: rear
Axle ratio: 3.20
Fuel economy display: range
Center console trim: leatherette
Rocker panel color: black
Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
Assist handle: rear
Infotainment: Apple CarPlay ready
Pre-collision warning system: visual warning
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Smart device app function: vehicle location
Smart device app function: lock operation
Headlights: auto high beam dimmer
Memorized settings: side mirrors
Floor mats: rear
Cupholders: rear
Headlights: wiper activated
Side curtain airbags: rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: navigation
Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
Steering wheel mounted controls: voice control
Radio: HD radio
Radio: voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: reverse gear tilt
Emergency locking retractors: rear
Infotainment screen size: 8.8 in.
Multi-function remote: vehicle and key memory
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Automatic emergency braking: front pedestrian
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.