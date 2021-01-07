Menu
2020 BMW X1

5,010 KM

Details Description Features

$42,499

+ tax & licensing
Winnipeg Volvo

204-452-0756

xDrive28i AWD Heated Seats Navigation

Location

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

5,010KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6601601
  • Stock #: F3UEYV
  • VIN: WBXJG9C08L5R31856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3UEYV
  • Mileage 5,010 KM

Vehicle Description

Extremely Low Kilometers! Local Car! Back up Camera! Panaromic Sunroof! Front and rear parking sensors!
Remainder of 4 year no charge scheduled maintenance! That means out of pocket expenses for you!
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Volvo

Winnipeg Volvo

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

