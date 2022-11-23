2020 BMW X1

$40,981 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 5 9 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9358666

9358666 Stock #: F4UVK4

F4UVK4 VIN: WBXJG9C01L5P64384

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 39,591 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Forward Collision Mitigation Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Rear View Camera Cargo Net Floor mats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Front & rear park distance control Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 8-Way Driver Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 61 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC 3.20 Axle Ratio Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator GVWR: 4,729 lbs (2,145 kgs) Full-Time All-Wheel 408.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm CD Player 6 Speakers Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio In Dash CD Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.