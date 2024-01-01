$40,992+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW X3
xDrive30i ENHANCED | M SPORT | LOCAL
2020 BMW X3
xDrive30i ENHANCED | M SPORT | LOCAL
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$40,992
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 31,205 KM
Vehicle Description
Locally owned beauty! This X3 is optioned out with the coveted M Sport Appearance package, and as a bonus has the Premium ENHANCED package. Features such as comfort access, ambient lighting, upgraded lumbar support, head-up display, side sunshades, heated front and rear seats just to name a few. Maintained and one owner this 2020 will go quick! Come see it today!
- Premium Enhanced Package
- M Sport Package
- 19" M Alloy Wheels
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting
- Panorama Sunroof
- Side Sunshades
- Lumbar Support
- Head-Up Display
- M Sport brakes
- Performance Control
- Variable Sport Steering
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Security
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Birchwood BMW
Birchwood BMW
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-7799