2020 BMW X3
xDrive30i Enhanced | HUD | Harmon Kardon
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Phytonic Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour cognac
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 47,316 KM
Vehicle Description
BMW's mid-size SUV dressed in Phytonic Blue with gorgeous Cognac Vernasca leather interior. The upgraded Harmon Kardon sound system, wireless device charging and gesture control are all also present making this SUV properly outfitted for anyone's daily commute. Come down and see it today!
- Premium Package Enhanced
- Universal Remote Control
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting
- Galvanic Controls
- Panorama Sunroof
- Side Sunshades
- Lumbar Support
- Head-Up Display
- Rear View Camera
- Sport Auto Transmission/ Paddle Shifters
- Sport Seats
- LED Headlights w/Cornering Enhancement
- Wireless Device Charging
- WiFi Hotspot
- BMW Gesture Control
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional
- Harmon/Kardon Sound System
- 19" Alloy Wheels
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Birchwood BMW
