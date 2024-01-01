Menu
2020 BMW X3

25,258 KM

$40,982

+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW X3

xDrive30e Ultimate Package

12050542

2020 BMW X3

xDrive30e Ultimate Package

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$40,982

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25,258KM
VIN 5UXTS1C05L9D10705

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
  • Interior Colour MOCHA
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,258 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Collision Free X3 30e PHEV Trade-In with Ultra Low Mileage!
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Heads Up Display
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Ambient Air Package
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Galvanic Controls
- Side Sunshades
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- BMW Gesture Control
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Leather
- Sport Seats
- BMW Life Cockpit Professional
- Wireless Device Charging
- Driving Assistant Plus
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go
- Steering and Lane Control
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Active Lane Keep Assistant
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- Navigation
- Touch Screen
- Adaptive Full LED Headlights
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay Preparation

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

