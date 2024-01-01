$40,982+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW X3
xDrive30e Ultimate Package
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$40,982
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
- Interior Colour MOCHA
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 25,258 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Collision Free X3 30e PHEV Trade-In with Ultra Low Mileage!
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Heads Up Display
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Ambient Air Package
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Galvanic Controls
- Side Sunshades
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- BMW Gesture Control
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Leather
- Sport Seats
- BMW Life Cockpit Professional
- Wireless Device Charging
- Driving Assistant Plus
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go
- Steering and Lane Control
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Active Lane Keep Assistant
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- Navigation
- Touch Screen
- Adaptive Full LED Headlights
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Safety
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
204-452-7799