The sought after 2020 BMW X4 with M40i package. This high-performance variant combines sportiness with luxury, featuring a potent inline-six engine that delivers exhilarating power and agility. With its distinctive M Sport design elements, including a sporty aerodynamic body kit and M Sport suspension, every drive becomes an adventure. Inside, the M40i treats you to premium comfort and technology, with luxurious Tacora Red Vernasca leather seating and Harmon/Kardon sound, its not one to miss!! - Premium Package Enhanced - Comfort Access - Ambient Lighting - Galvanic Controls - Lumbar Support - Head-Up Display - Wireless Device Charging - Head-Up Display - Harmon/Kardon Sound System - 19 M Alloy Wheels - Front and Rear Seat Heating - Carbon Fibre Trim Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2020 BMW X4

82,633 KM

$46,992

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 BMW X4

M40i CLEAN CARFAX | PERFORMANCE | HUD

2020 BMW X4

M40i CLEAN CARFAX | PERFORMANCE | HUD

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$46,992

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,633KM
VIN 5UX2V5C08L9B29852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,633 KM

Vehicle Description

The sought after 2020 BMW X4 with M40i package. This high-performance variant combines sportiness with luxury, featuring a potent inline-six engine that delivers exhilarating power and agility. With its distinctive M Sport design elements, including a sporty aerodynamic body kit and M Sport suspension, every drive becomes an adventure. Inside, the M40i treats you to premium comfort and technology, with luxurious Tacora Red Vernasca leather seating and Harmon/Kardon sound, it's not one to miss!!
- Premium Package Enhanced
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting
- Galvanic Controls
- Lumbar Support
- Head-Up Display
- Wireless Device Charging
- Head-Up Display
- Harmon/Kardon Sound System
- 19" M Alloy Wheels
- Front and Rear Seat Heating
- Carbon Fibre Trim
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
65 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Black Tailpipe Finisher
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative Alternator
Axle Ratio: 3.385
Engine: 3.0L TwinPower Turbo 6-Cylinder
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Auto w/Shift Paddles
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,430 kgs (5,357 lbs)
400.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Metal-Look Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Active Protection
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Electric Seats w/Driver Memory
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Front sport bucket seats
Rear cupholder
BMW TeleServices
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
BMW Live Cockpit Professional
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof

Media / Nav / Comm

Hi-Fi Sound System
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers

Additional Features

Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$46,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2020 BMW X4