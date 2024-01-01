$46,992+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW X4
M40i CLEAN CARFAX | PERFORMANCE | HUD
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$46,992
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 82,633 KM
Vehicle Description
The sought after 2020 BMW X4 with M40i package. This high-performance variant combines sportiness with luxury, featuring a potent inline-six engine that delivers exhilarating power and agility. With its distinctive M Sport design elements, including a sporty aerodynamic body kit and M Sport suspension, every drive becomes an adventure. Inside, the M40i treats you to premium comfort and technology, with luxurious Tacora Red Vernasca leather seating and Harmon/Kardon sound, it's not one to miss!!
- Premium Package Enhanced
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting
- Galvanic Controls
- Lumbar Support
- Head-Up Display
- Wireless Device Charging
- Harmon/Kardon Sound System
- 19" M Alloy Wheels
- Front and Rear Seat Heating
- Carbon Fibre Trim
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-7799