$57,949

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

888-439-1968

2020 BMW X4

2020 BMW X4

xDrive30i M-Sport! Enhanced! HK Sound!

2020 BMW X4

xDrive30i M-Sport! Enhanced! HK Sound!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

888-439-1968

$57,949

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,735KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5292833
  • Stock #: F38HAD
  • VIN: 5UX2V1C04LLE67583
Exterior Colour
Dark Graphite Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

This is a Local Employee Driven Lease Return!
Premium Package Enhanced
M Sport Package
Ventilated Front Seats
Aluminium Rhobmic Trim w/ Satin Chrome Highlight
Harman/Kardon Sound System
BMW Gesture Control
9inch M Lt/Aly Wheels, Double Spoke
M Sport Suspension

Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

888-439-1968

