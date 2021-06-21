Menu
2020 BMW X4

24,493 KM

$57,979

+ tax & licensing
$57,979

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2020 BMW X4

2020 BMW X4

xDrive28i M-Sport Enhanced

2020 BMW X4

xDrive28i M-Sport Enhanced

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$57,979

+ taxes & licensing

24,493KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7453928
  • Stock #: F455TW
  • VIN: 5UX2V1C08LLE67585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Fiona Red/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F455TW
  • Mileage 24,493 KM

Vehicle Description

At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
8 Spd Automatic Transmission

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

