2020 BMW X4

24,521 KM

$50,887

+ tax & licensing
$50,887

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2020 BMW X4

2020 BMW X4

xDrive30i Premium | HUD | Comfort Access

2020 BMW X4

xDrive30i Premium | HUD | Comfort Access

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

Sale

$50,887

+ taxes & licensing

24,521KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9747103
  Stock #: F4YA3G
  VIN: 5UX2V1C06LLZ32748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Interior Colour MOCHA
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,521 KM

Vehicle Description

- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Storage Compartment Package
- Heads Up Display
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Back Up Camera
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Leather
- Sport Seats
- Blind Spot Detection
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking

Come experience the Birchwood BMW difference in person!
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
65 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Regenerative Alternator
Axle Ratio: 3.385
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Auto w/Shift Paddles
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,400 kgs (5,291 lbs)
400.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Bodyside Mouldings, Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Active Protection
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Electric Seats w/Driver Memory
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Front sport bucket seats
Rear cupholder
BMW TeleServices
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
Apple CarPlay Preparation
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Leather Gear Shifter Material
BMW Live Cockpit Professional
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Hi-Fi Sound System
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

