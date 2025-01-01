$60,981+ taxes & licensing
2020 BMW X5
M50i Premium Excellence | Radar Cruise
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$60,981
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Tartufo Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 63,526 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner Trade with 523hp V8!
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start
- Heated, Ventilated and Massaging Comfort Seats in Tartufo Merino Leather
- Crafted Clarity Crystal Glass Controls
- Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass LED Illuminated Sunroof
- Ambient Air Package
- Walknappa Leather Dashboard
- Soft Close Doors
- Comfort Access with Proximity Auto Lock and Unlock
- Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Side Sunshades
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Heated and Cooled Cupholders
- BMW Laserlight Headlights
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go
- Steering and Lane Control Semi-Autonomous Drive
- Active Lane Keep Assist
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- High Beam Assistant
- Speed Limit Assistant
- M Aerodynamics Package
- M Sport Package
- 22 Inch V Spoke M Wheel Package
- M Sport Exhaust System
- Navigation
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Digital Cockpi
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
