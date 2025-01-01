Menu
Local, One Owner Trade with 523hp V8! - MyBMW Remote Engine Start - Heated, Ventilated and Massaging Comfort Seats in Tartufo Merino Leather - Crafted Clarity Crystal Glass Controls - Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass LED Illuminated Sunroof - Ambient Air Package - Walknappa Leather Dashboard - Soft Close Doors - Comfort Access with Proximity Auto Lock and Unlock - Kick Activated Power Trunk - Side Sunshades - Heated Steering Wheel - Heated Rear Seats - Universal Garage Door Opener - Heated and Cooled Cupholders - BMW Laserlight Headlights - BMW Drive Recorder - Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera - Heads Up Display HUD - Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System - Driving Assistant Professional - Radar Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go - Steering and Lane Control Semi-Autonomous Drive - Active Lane Keep Assist - Active Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking - High Beam Assistant - Speed Limit Assistant - M Aerodynamics Package - M Sport Package - 22 Inch V Spoke M Wheel Package - M Sport Exhaust System - Navigation - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Digital Cockpi Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2020 BMW X5

63,526 KM

$60,981

+ taxes & licensing
2020 BMW X5

M50i Premium Excellence | Radar Cruise

13135159

2020 BMW X5

M50i Premium Excellence | Radar Cruise

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$60,981

+ taxes & licensing

Used
63,526KM
VIN 5UXJU4C03L9D37761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tartufo Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,526 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner Trade with 523hp V8!
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start
- Heated, Ventilated and Massaging Comfort Seats in Tartufo Merino Leather
- Crafted Clarity Crystal Glass Controls
- Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass LED Illuminated Sunroof
- Ambient Air Package
- Walknappa Leather Dashboard
- Soft Close Doors
- Comfort Access with Proximity Auto Lock and Unlock
- Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Side Sunshades
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Rear Seats
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Heated and Cooled Cupholders
- BMW Laserlight Headlights
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go
- Steering and Lane Control Semi-Autonomous Drive
- Active Lane Keep Assist
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- High Beam Assistant
- Speed Limit Assistant
- M Aerodynamics Package
- M Sport Package
- 22 Inch V Spoke M Wheel Package
- M Sport Exhaust System
- Navigation
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Digital Cockpi
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation and Cross-Traffic Alert Rear

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Part And Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$60,981

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2020 BMW X5