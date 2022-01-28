Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 BMW X5

22,000 KM

Details Description

$78,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$78,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Contact Seller
2020 BMW X5

2020 BMW X5

xDrive40i - Pano Roof, Nav, Htd Wheel & Htd Armrests

Watch This Vehicle

2020 BMW X5

xDrive40i - Pano Roof, Nav, Htd Wheel & Htd Armrests

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

  1. 8165146
  2. 8165146
  3. 8165146
  4. 8165146
  5. 8165146
  6. 8165146
  7. 8165146
  8. 8165146
  9. 8165146
  10. 8165146
  11. 8165146
  12. 8165146
  13. 8165146
  14. 8165146
  15. 8165146
  16. 8165146
  17. 8165146
  18. 8165146
  19. 8165146
  20. 8165146
  21. 8165146
  22. 8165146
  23. 8165146
  24. 8165146
  25. 8165146
  26. 8165146
  27. 8165146
  28. 8165146
  29. 8165146
  30. 8165146
  31. 8165146
  32. 8165146
  33. 8165146
  34. 8165146
  35. 8165146
  36. 8165146
Contact Seller

$78,800

+ taxes & licensing

22,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8165146
  • Stock #: SCV6619
  • VIN: 5UXCR6C06L9D45634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Phytonic Blue Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 22,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** RIDE IN THE LAP OF LUXURY! *** LOW MILEAGE 2020 W/ HUGE PANORAMIC SUNROOF!! *** HEATED ARMRESTS + HEATED STEERING + NAVIGATION!!! *** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

This 2020 BMW X5 xDrive comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory BMW WARRANTY, cargo cover and fitted X5 mats. Only 22,000 kilometers and priced to sell! On sale for just $78,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

2018 Mazda CX-9 GS-L...
 80,000 KM
$36,800 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 47,000 KM
$32,800 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Sporty...
 55,000 KM
$52,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-414-XXXX

(click to show)

204-414-4143

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory