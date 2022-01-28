$78,800+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW X5
xDrive40i - Pano Roof, Nav, Htd Wheel & Htd Armrests
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
22,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8165146
- Stock #: SCV6619
- VIN: 5UXCR6C06L9D45634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Phytonic Blue Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 22,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 BMW X5 xDrive comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, balance of Factory BMW WARRANTY, cargo cover and fitted X5 mats. Only 22,000 kilometers and priced to sell! On sale for just $78,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
