2020 BMW X5

$78,800 + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8165146

8165146 Stock #: SCV6619

SCV6619 VIN: 5UXCR6C06L9D45634

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Phytonic Blue Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 22,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.