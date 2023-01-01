$116,981+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-7799
2020 BMW X6
M Competition HEA | Bowers and Wilkins
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$116,981
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10166862
- Stock #: F55ETH
- VIN: 5YMCY0C0XL9C84250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Donington Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Sakhir Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 21,970 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Accident Free Lease Return!
- Launch Package
- M Enhanced Package
- M Carbon Engine Cover
- M Carbon Mirror Caps
- M Carbon Rear Spoiler
- M Driver's Package
- M Sport Exhaust System
- M Seat Belts
- Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System
- Wireless Charging
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Steering and Lane Control Hands Free Self Driving
- Lane Keep Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Evasion Aid
- Cross Traffic Alert
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Rear Collision Alert
- BMW Laserlight Headlights
- Heated, Ventilated, Massaging M Comfort Seats
- Full Merino Leather Upgrade
- Heated and Cooled Cupholders
- Heated Steering Wheel
- BMW Remote Engine Start
- Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass LED Illuminated Sunroof
- Side Sunshades
- Ambient Air Package
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.