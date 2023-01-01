2020 BMW X6

$116,981 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 , 9 7 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10166862

10166862 Stock #: F55ETH

F55ETH VIN: 5YMCY0C0XL9C84250

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Donington Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Sakhir Orange

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 21,970 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Door auto-latch Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Black Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam w/Laser Supplement Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Interior Immobilizer Compass Driver Information Centre Lumbar Support PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Leather Door Trim Insert Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 5 12V DC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 5 12V DC Power Outlets Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Apple CarPlay Preparation Teleservices 12-Way Driver Seat BMW Gesture Control 12-Way Passenger Seat Full Alcantara Simulated Suede Headliner ConnectedDrive services BMW Live Cockpit Professional Connected Package Professional Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Style Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Walknappa Leather Upholstered Dashboard Safety Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Active Driving Assistant Active Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Mechanical Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension 3.154 Axle Ratio Regenerative 209 Amp Alternator Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddles Engine: 4.4L DOHC V8 32V TwinPower Turbo Full-Time All-Wheel 83 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 3,000 kgs (6,615 lbs) Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 490.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio 16 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.