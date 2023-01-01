Menu
2020 BMW X6

21,970 KM

Details Description Features

$116,981

+ tax & licensing
$116,981

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2020 BMW X6

2020 BMW X6

M Competition HEA | Bowers and Wilkins

2020 BMW X6

M Competition HEA | Bowers and Wilkins

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$116,981

+ taxes & licensing

21,970KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10166862
  • Stock #: F55ETH
  • VIN: 5YMCY0C0XL9C84250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Donington Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Sakhir Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,970 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Accident Free Lease Return!
- Launch Package
- M Enhanced Package
- M Carbon Engine Cover
- M Carbon Mirror Caps
- M Carbon Rear Spoiler
- M Driver's Package
- M Sport Exhaust System
- M Seat Belts
- Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System
- Wireless Charging
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Steering and Lane Control Hands Free Self Driving
- Lane Keep Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Evasion Aid
- Cross Traffic Alert
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Rear Collision Alert
- BMW Laserlight Headlights
- Heated, Ventilated, Massaging M Comfort Seats
- Full Merino Leather Upgrade
- Heated and Cooled Cupholders
- Heated Steering Wheel
- BMW Remote Engine Start
- Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass LED Illuminated Sunroof
- Side Sunshades
- Ambient Air Package
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Door auto-latch
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Black Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam w/Laser Supplement Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Lumbar Support
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Leather Door Trim Insert
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Apple CarPlay Preparation
Teleservices
12-Way Driver Seat
BMW Gesture Control
12-Way Passenger Seat
Full Alcantara Simulated Suede Headliner
ConnectedDrive services
BMW Live Cockpit Professional
Connected Package Professional
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Style Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Walknappa Leather Upholstered Dashboard

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Active Driving Assistant
Active Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Mechanical

Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
3.154 Axle Ratio
Regenerative 209 Amp Alternator
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Engine: 4.4L DOHC V8 32V TwinPower Turbo
Full-Time All-Wheel
83 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 3,000 kgs (6,615 lbs)
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
490.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
16 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

