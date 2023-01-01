$67,457+ tax & licensing
204-452-7799
2020 BMW X6
xDrive40i M Carbon Exterior | Enhanced
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
$67,457
- Listing ID: 9815485
- Stock #: F51URG
- VIN: 5UXCY6C03L9B60475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
- Interior Colour Tacora Red/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 84,777 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Collision Free Lease Return!
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Heads Up Display
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Heated and Ventilated Comfort Seats
- Heated and Cooled Cupholders
- Side Sunshades
- Automatic 4 Zone Climate Control
- Heated Rear SEats
- Soft Close Doors
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Wireless Charging
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- M Carbon Mirror Caps
- M Carbon Rear Spoiler
- Illuminated Kidney Grill
- High Gloss Black Roof Rails
- M Sport Package
- M Sport Exhaust System
- M Leather Steering Wheel
- M Aerodynamics Package
- 22 Inch Black Wheels
- 2 Axle Adaptive Air Suspension
- Crafted Clarity Crystal Glass Controls
- Carbon Fibre Interior Trim
- BMW Laserlight Headlights
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Back Up Camera
- Panoramic Sunroof
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional
Come experience the Birchwood BMW difference in person!
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
