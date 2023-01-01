2020 BMW X6

Sale $67,457 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 7 7 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9815485

9815485 Stock #: F51URG

F51URG VIN: 5UXCY6C03L9B60475

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic

Interior Colour Tacora Red/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 84,777 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Runflat Tires Variable Intermittent Wipers Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Coloured Grille LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Aluminum Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Immobilizer Compass Leather Steering Wheel Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 5 12V DC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 5 12V DC Power Outlets Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints Apple CarPlay Preparation Teleservices Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints ConnectedDrive services Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Style Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Vernasca Leather Rear Seat Mechanical Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator 2 Skid Plates Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension Engine: 3.0L TwinPower Turbo DOHC I-6 24V 3.385 Axle Ratio Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic GVWR: 2,800 kgs (6,173 lbs) Full-Time All-Wheel 83 L Fuel Tank 405.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Safety Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors Active Driving Assistant Collision Mitigation-Rear Media / Nav / Comm Hi-Fi Sound System Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Real-Time Traffic Display Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Streaming Audio Additional Features Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.