2020 BMW X6

84,777 KM

$67,457

+ tax & licensing
$67,457

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2020 BMW X6

2020 BMW X6

xDrive40i M Carbon Exterior | Enhanced

2020 BMW X6

xDrive40i M Carbon Exterior | Enhanced

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

Sale

$67,457

+ taxes & licensing

84,777KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9815485
  • Stock #: F51URG
  • VIN: 5UXCY6C03L9B60475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tacora Red/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Collision Free Lease Return!
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Heads Up Display
- BMW Drive Recorder
- Heated and Ventilated Comfort Seats
- Heated and Cooled Cupholders
- Side Sunshades
- Automatic 4 Zone Climate Control
- Heated Rear SEats
- Soft Close Doors
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Wireless Charging
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- M Carbon Mirror Caps
- M Carbon Rear Spoiler
- Illuminated Kidney Grill
- High Gloss Black Roof Rails
- M Sport Package
- M Sport Exhaust System
- M Leather Steering Wheel
- M Aerodynamics Package
- 22 Inch Black Wheels
- 2 Axle Adaptive Air Suspension
- Crafted Clarity Crystal Glass Controls
- Carbon Fibre Interior Trim
- BMW Laserlight Headlights
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Back Up Camera
- Panoramic Sunroof
- BMW Live Cockpit Professional

Come experience the Birchwood BMW difference in person!
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Runflat Tires
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Coloured Grille
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Aluminum Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Apple CarPlay Preparation
Teleservices
Power Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
ConnectedDrive services
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Style Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Vernasca Leather Rear Seat

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator
2 Skid Plates
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
Engine: 3.0L TwinPower Turbo DOHC I-6 24V
3.385 Axle Ratio
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
GVWR: 2,800 kgs (6,173 lbs)
Full-Time All-Wheel
83 L Fuel Tank
405.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Active Driving Assistant
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Media / Nav / Comm

Hi-Fi Sound System
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-XXXX

204-452-7799

