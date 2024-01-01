$55,988+ tax & licensing
2020 BMW X7
xDrive40i Enhanced | Advanced Driver Assist | M Sport
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$55,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
- Interior Colour Coffee
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 39,455 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Low Mileage Lease Return!
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- M SportPackage
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Steering and Lane Control
-Lane Keep Assist
- Active Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Heads Up Display
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Camera
- Comfort Seats
- Heated and Ventilated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Automatic 5 Zone Climate Control
- Side Sunshades
- M Sport Brakes
- M Sport Exhaust System
- Navigation
- BMW Live Cockpit
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
