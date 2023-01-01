Menu
2020 Buick Encore

56,021 KM

Details Description Features

$29,877

+ tax & licensing
$29,877

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

GX Preferred Available! In stock today!

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$29,877

+ taxes & licensing

56,021KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10145472
  • Stock #: F53W4M
  • VIN: KL4MMCSL4LB094207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,021 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- AWD
- Cold Weather Comfort Pkg
- Heated Front Seats
- Remote Vehicle Start
- Power Liftgate
- 8" Touchscreen w/Apple Carplay/Android Auto

Safety Features

- Buick Driver Confidence
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Front Pedestrain Braking
- Forward Collision Alert
- Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning
- Auto High Beam
- Rear Vision Camera

And more!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Keyless Start
COMPASS DISPLAY
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Map pocket, driver seatback
Console, floor, with armrest
Door sill plate cover, front
Glovebox, dual
Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp
Seatback, passenger flat-folding
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, sliding
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
Brake lining wear indicator
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Air conditioning, semi-automatic with electronic controls
Assist handle, rear outboard
Assist handle, with coat hook, front passenger
Cargo security cover, rear
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down, driver and front passenger
Heater, electric, heating/defroster
Key system, 2 keys
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy dual reading lamp
Map pocket, front passenger seatback, lateral mesh
Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
USB charging port, charging only

Power Options

Power

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, variable effort, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Capless Fuel Fill
Keyless start, push button
Brake, electronic parking
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Engine control, stop/start system
All-wheel drive with driver mode select
Engine air filtration monitor
Brakes, front and rear, electric
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch, non-latching
GVWR, 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
Trailering provisions
Engine, ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5,600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1,600 rpm FWD/AWD models)

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Stability control system
airbag
front passenger/child presence detector
Rear Vision Camera
Passenger sensing system
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Door locks, rear child security
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
Seat belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter, height adjustable
Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter, height adjustable
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Airbags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger; seat-mounted side-impact and head-curtain for front and rear seating positions
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn (Does not monitor spare tire.)

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Mechanical jack with tools
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, halogen
Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers
Liftgate, manual
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm), located under cargo floor
Door pillar trim, blackout
Mouldings, bodyside, moulded colour (Not available with (GFC) Sport Touring Package.)
Shutters, front lower grille, active front
Tail lamps, halogen
Tires, 9R225.5 133L, all-season, blackwall
Bumper, front with Anderson Silver accents (Deleted when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)
Bumper, rear with Anderson Silver accents (Deleted when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)
Mouldings, upper side window, chrome roofline and Black beltline
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL), LED

Security

Cargo security cover

Media / Nav / Comm

Noise control system, active noise cancellation
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system, enhanced performance with amplifier

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Sliding
Stabilitrak
Visors
body-colour
MIRRORS
brakes
Front
steering column
Door Locks
SENSOR INDICATOR INFLATABLE RESTRAINT
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
manual-folding
Seat
Adjustable
4-wheel disc
Audio system
blackwall
Electric
Tire
tilt and telescopic
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Wipers
outside heated power-adjustable
rear child security
all-season
deep-tinted
rear 60/40 split-bench
rear-window
electronic with set and resume speed
Push Button
covered
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
located under cargo floor
front intermittent with pulse washers
variable effort
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger; seat-mounted side-impact and head-curtain for front and rear seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
signature LED
folding (60 percent on passenger side)
compact spare 16" (40.3 cm)
8" diagonal Buick Infotainment System includes multi-touch display
manual learn (Does not monitor spare tire.)
semi-automatic with electronic controls
9R225.5 133L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

