2020 Buick Envision

24,108 KM

Details Description Features

$40,775

+ tax & licensing
$40,775

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2020 Buick Envision

2020 Buick Envision

Premium II Pano Roof | HUD

Premium II Pano Roof | HUD

Premium II Pano Roof | HUD

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$40,775

+ taxes & licensing

24,108KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10335339
  • Stock #: F57T87
  • VIN: LRBFX4SX9LD054559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chili Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Clean CARFAX!
Local Vehicle!
Low Mileage!
Key Features

- Panoramic Sunroof
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated 2nd Row Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Vehicle Start
- Power Liftgate
- Apple Carplay/Android Auto
- Navigation
- BOSE Speakers

Safety Features

- Headsup Display
- HD Surround View
- Driver Confidence Pkg
- Auto Park Assist
- Auto High Beam

And more!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheel, spare
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
License plate front mounting package
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
IntelliBeam, auto high beam control
Glass, laminated front doors
Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable
Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Taillamps, LED with low-profile design
Tire, spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Headlamps, Bi-LED technology

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Horn, dual-note
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Daytime Running Lamps, LED signature lighting
Door locks, child security, rear, electrical
Seat belts, 3-point driver and front passenger height-adjustable, includes pretensioners and load limiters
Automatic Park Assist, parallel and perpendicular; also includes Ultrasonic Front and Rear Park Assist
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System
Airbags, single-stage driver and dual-stage front passenger frontal, driver and front passenger knee, front and rear seat-mounted side impact and roof-rail for outboard seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
driver shift control
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Suspension, rear 4-link
Brake, parking, electronic
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with bright tips
Suspension, front, HiPer Strut
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Differential, automatic locking rear, twin clutch, AWD system
GVWR, 5247 lbs (2380 kg)
Jack, mechanical
Recovery hooks, front
Brake lining, high-performance
Engine control, stop/start system
Engine control, stop/start system override
Engine, 2.0L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (252 hp [185.3 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 3000 rpm).

Power Options

Power

Interior

HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Engine Immobilizer
Electric rear window defogger
Auxiliary audio input jack
Garage door transmitter
Remote Vehicle Starter System
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Keyless start, push button
Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Sunglass storage, overhead
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, front passenger and rear seat occupants
Air vents, rear console
Head restraints, front, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft
Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)
Lighting, interior ambient located on instrument panel and front door trim
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat, rear 60-40 split-folding, reclining and sliding
Seat, rear, 1-touch flat-folding, manual levers located in cargo area
Steering wheel controls audio, phone interface, Driver Information Centre and vehicle controls
Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror
Seat adjuster, driver adjustable thigh support, manual
Air Ionizer
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 8" multicolour configurable display includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery life and compass
Power outlet, 110-volt 400W located in the rear of centre console
Power outlets, 3 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 inside console, 1 rear seat and 1 rear cargo area

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
WIRELESS CHARGING
Audio system feature, Bose premium 7-speaker system with amplifier
Noise control system, active noise cancelation
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

liftgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
programmable
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Automatic Park Assist
hands free open and close
parallel and perpendicular; also includes Ultrasonic Front and Rear Park Assist
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
7" colour display w/multi-touch
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)-inc: front seat side-impact airbags
front/rear side-impact Inflatable Curtains (IC)
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door
2 tweeter
1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

