$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
877-884-1415
2020 Cadillac CTS
2020 Cadillac CTS
SPORT
Location
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
877-884-1415
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
26,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9554440
- Stock #: C23003A
- VIN: 1G6DU5RK3L0155673
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 26,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.0L TWIN-SCROLL TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Automatic Stop/Start (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick
2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6