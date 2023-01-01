2020 Cadillac CTS

$42,995 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9554440

9554440 Stock #: C23003A

C23003A VIN: 1G6DU5RK3L0155673

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 26,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription ENGINE 2.0L TWIN-SCROLL TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Automatic Stop/Start (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD) Front collision mitigation Front Collision Warning

