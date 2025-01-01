Menu
Account
Sign In
Look at this 2020 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This Cadillac Escalade comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION (SIDI) AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down and rear passengers Express-Down, Wheels, 22 x 9 (55.9 cm x 22.9 cm) 7-spoke alloy with Chrome inserts/Pearl Nickel finish (Upgradeable to (RPT) 22 x 9 Split 6-spoke alloy wheels with Chrome finish, (RVA) 22 x 9 Dual 7-spoke alloy wheels with Ultra Bright Machined/Midnight Silver finish, (SH0) 22 x 9 12-spoke alloy wheels with Polished finish or (SMI) 22 x 9 6-spoke alloy wheels with Chrome finish.), Wheel, full-size steel spare, 17 (43.2 cm) with Black finish, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Transmission, 10-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting, and Transfer case, active, 2-speed with Neutral for dinghy/flat towing. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2020 Cadillac Escalade

203,532 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
13124786

2020 Cadillac Escalade

Premium Luxury **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
203,532KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYS4CKJXLR278905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # S1760A
  • Mileage 203,532 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2020 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Gas 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This Cadillac Escalade comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION (SIDI) AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down and rear passengers Express-Down, Wheels, 22" x 9" (55.9 cm x 22.9 cm) 7-spoke alloy with Chrome inserts/Pearl Nickel finish (Upgradeable to (RPT) 22" x 9" Split 6-spoke alloy wheels with Chrome finish, (RVA) 22" x 9" Dual 7-spoke alloy wheels with Ultra Bright Machined/Midnight Silver finish, (SH0) 22" x 9" 12-spoke alloy wheels with Polished finish or (SMI) 22" x 9" 6-spoke alloy wheels with Chrome finish.), Wheel, full-size steel spare, 17" (43.2 cm) with Black finish, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Transmission, 10-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting, and Transfer case, active, 2-speed with Neutral for dinghy/flat towing. Stop by and visit us at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
ENGINE 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION (SIDI) AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg

Used 2018 GMC Acadia SLE **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 GMC Acadia SLE **New Arrival** 77,523 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Yukon Denali **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 GMC Yukon Denali **New Arrival** 114,632 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Expedition Platinum 4x4 **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Ford Expedition Platinum 4x4 **New Arrival** 106,532 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

Call Dealer

204-772-XXXX

(click to show)

204-772-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2020 Cadillac Escalade