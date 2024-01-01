Menu
Account
Sign In
Good Condition! Key Features - Memory Package - Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package - Advanced Security Package - Driver Assist Package - Power Sunroof - Adaptive Remote Start - Tri-Zone Auto Climate Control - Navigation - Wireless Charger - Heated/Ventilated Front Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Adaptive Cruise Control - Power Liftgate - Forward Collision Alert - HD Surround Vision - Head-Up Display Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag? All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts. No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price. Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome. * Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today. Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987) Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987) Dealer Permit #5499 Dealer permit #5499

2020 Cadillac XT5

130,322 KM

Details Description Features

$29,891

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Cadillac XT5

Sport AWD AWD | HUD | Surround Vision

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Cadillac XT5

Sport AWD AWD | HUD | Surround Vision

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 11022071
  2. 11022071
  3. 11022071
  4. 11022071
  5. 11022071
Contact Seller

$29,891

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
130,322KM
Used
VIN 1GYKNGRS1LZ186312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 130,322 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Condition!
Key Features

- Memory Package
- Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package
- Advanced Security Package
- Driver Assist Package
- Power Sunroof
- Adaptive Remote Start
- Tri-Zone Auto Climate Control
- Navigation
- Wireless Charger
- Heated/Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Power Liftgate
- Forward Collision Alert
- HD Surround Vision
- Head-Up Display
Looking for a luxurious driving experience without the high price tag?

All our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the trusted experts.

No money down or trade-in required to purchase at this price.

Have a trade? Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle - trades of all makes and models are welcome.

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C * Flexible financing available on most years, makes, and models. Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodlexus.ca or call us today.

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987)

Dealer Permit #5499
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
airbag
front passenger/child presence detector
Forward collision alert
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Door locks, rear child security
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
Rear seat reminder
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Exterior

Spoiler
Sunroof
Door handles, body-colour
Spoiler, rear
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED
Lamps, front park and cornering
Tires, P235/55R20 all-season, H-rated, blackwall
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Lamp, rear side marker taillamp
Roof rails, Gloss Black
Tire Inflator Kit (Deleted when (ZCD) compact spare tire is ordered.)
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signals
Hands-Free Liftgate open and close, programmable memory height, with Cadillac branded projection light

Interior

STEERING WHEEL
Cargo shade
COMPASS DISPLAY
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Door lock and latch shields
Glovebox, lockable
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air vents, rear (Deleted when (CJ4) tri-zone automatic climate control is ordered.)
Cargo Management System, rear, rails with sliding fence
Cargo shade, retractable, rear
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Lighting accent, light pipes along console
Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
Sensor, inclination
Sensor, vehicle interior movement
Steering column, lock control
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Air filter, cabin, particulate system
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control, 2-way
Seat, second row, 60/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
Gauge cluster, dual Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8" colour Driver Information Centre display when (Y4N) Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package is o...
Wireless Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adapter/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadillactotalco...
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y4N) Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package is ordered.)

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Mechanical

Electric parking brake
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
Brakes, active control
Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Chassis, real-time damping suspension
Suspension, Performance, driver select modes
Switch, Drivesense system
Electronic Precision Shift
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable

Media / Nav / Comm

Antenna, roof-mounted
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Rear
Steering
Automatic
null
MIRRORS
Intellibeam
brakes
headlamps
Door Locks
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Tires
Seat
blackwall
leather-wrapped
Second Row
Mirror
electric power steering (EPS) assist
retractable
Chassis
deep-tinted (all windows
rear child security
outside heated
power-adjustable
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint
automatic high beam on/off
automatic on/off
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
3-channel programmable
power passenger lumbar control
programmable memory height
power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row
full-range
H-rated
P235/55R20 all-season
powertrain and brake modulated
with Cadillac branded projection light
tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
2-way
except light-tinted glass on windshield)
60/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
4-wheel vented disc
rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
real-time damping suspension
dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
Hands-Free Liftgate open and close
inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y4N) Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package is ordered.)
power-folding driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signals
HD Rear Vision Camera (Upgradeable to (UV2) HD Surround Vision when (Y4N) Enhanced Visibility and Technology Package is ordered.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited 95,529 KM $36,191 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport AWD AWD | HUD | Surround Vision for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport AWD AWD | HUD | Surround Vision 130,322 KM $29,891 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Lexus RX 350L Luxury | AWD | Premium Leather for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Lexus RX 350L Luxury | AWD | Premium Leather 65,156 KM $48,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,891

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2020 Cadillac XT5