2020 Cadillac XT5
SPORT AWD - LOW KM LUXURY!! LOCAL MB OWNER
2020 Cadillac XT5
SPORT AWD - LOW KM LUXURY!! LOCAL MB OWNER
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$38,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,250KM
VIN 1GYKNGRS2LZ135708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Horizon Tintcoat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,250 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport delivers the best of both worlds: the luxury Cadillac is known for, combined with sporty, athletic performance. It's an SUV that offers a sophisticated ride while delivering excitement on the road. With a striking design, refined interior, advanced technology, and an engaging driving experience, the XT5 Sport sets a new standard for luxury crossovers. Whether you're looking for a daily driver, a road trip companion, or simply a vehicle that combines style with substance, the 2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport is ready to exceed your expectations.
FEATURES OF THE 2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport AWD
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
PERFORMANCE
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this used 2020 CADILLAC XT5 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-6292
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
2020 Cadillac XT5