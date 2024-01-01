Menu
The 2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport delivers the best of both worlds: the luxury Cadillac is known for, combined with sporty, athletic performance. Its an SUV that offers a sophisticated ride while delivering excitement on the road. With a striking design, refined interior, advanced technology, and an engaging driving experience, the XT5 Sport sets a new standard for luxury crossovers. Whether youre looking for a daily driver, a road trip companion, or simply a vehicle that combines style with substance, the 2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport is ready to exceed your expectations.<br /><br /><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport AWD</strong><ul> <li>Sunroof</li> <li>Leather Interior</li></ul><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Remote Engine Start</li> <li>Heated Steering Wheel</li> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Ventilated Seats</li> <li>Dual-Climate Control</li> <li>Adaptive Cruise Control</li> <li>Power Driver & Passenger Seat</li> <li>Power Liftgate</li> <li>Garage Door Transmitter</li> <li>Heads-Up Display</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Surround View Camera</li> <li>Parking Distance Sensor</li> <li>Pedestrian Detection</li> <li>Forward Collision Warning</li> <li>Lane Keep Assist</li> <li>Emergency Braking Assist</li> <li>Traction Control</li> <li>Electronic Parking Brake</li> <li>Anti-Lock Brake System</li> <li>Tire Pressure Monitoring System</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>8-Inch Touch-Screen</li> <li>Navigation</li> <li>Apple CarPlay</li> <li>Android Auto</li> <li>SiriusXM</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>AM/FM Stereo</li> <li>USB Ports</li> <li>Wireless Phone Charging</li> <li>Wi-Fi Hotspot</li></ul><br /><strong>PERFORMANCE</strong><ul> <li>3.6L V6 Engine</li> <li>Automatic Transmission </li></ul><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2020 Cadillac XT5

69,250 KM

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac XT5

SPORT AWD - LOW KM LUXURY!! LOCAL MB OWNER

11996013

2020 Cadillac XT5

SPORT AWD - LOW KM LUXURY!! LOCAL MB OWNER

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,250KM
VIN 1GYKNGRS2LZ135708

  • Exterior Colour Red Horizon Tintcoat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,250 KM

The 2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport delivers the best of both worlds: the luxury Cadillac is known for, combined with sporty, athletic performance. It's an SUV that offers a sophisticated ride while delivering excitement on the road. With a striking design, refined interior, advanced technology, and an engaging driving experience, the XT5 Sport sets a new standard for luxury crossovers. Whether you're looking for a daily driver, a road trip companion, or simply a vehicle that combines style with substance, the 2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport is ready to exceed your expectations.

FEATURES OF THE 2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport AWD
  • Sunroof
  • Leather Interior

CONVENIENCE
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Heated Seats
  • Ventilated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Power Driver & Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Garage Door Transmitter
  • Heads-Up Display

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Surround View Camera
  • Parking Distance Sensor
  • Pedestrian Detection
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Emergency Braking Assist
  • Traction Control
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Anti-Lock Brake System
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System

TECHNOLOGY
  • 8-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Navigation
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • SiriusXM
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports
  • Wireless Phone Charging
  • Wi-Fi Hotspot

PERFORMANCE
  • 3.6L V6 Engine
  • Automatic Transmission


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2020 CADILLAC XT5 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2020 Cadillac XT5