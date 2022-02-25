$53,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac XT5
Premium Luxury AWD | Sunroof | Navigation
35,099KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8371494
- Stock #: 260460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Mocha Metallic
- Interior Colour Kona Brown Sauvage
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,099 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Utility Vehicles, AWD 4dr Premium Luxury, 9-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/222
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Dark Mocha Metallic
Rear Collision Mitigation
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC
PREMIUM LUXURY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM STEREO with connected navigation providing real-time traffic 8" diagonal colour information display 4 USBs 2 auxiliary power outlets personalized profiles for each driver's settings Natural...
KONA BROWN SAUVAGE LEATHER SEATS WITH MINI-PERFORATED INSERTS with Jet Black accents (With Open Pore Sapele wood trim.
LPO 20" (50.8 CM) POLISHED WHEELS
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
