2020 Cadillac XT6

24,677 KM

Details

$63,000

+ tax & licensing
$63,000

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2020 Cadillac XT6

2020 Cadillac XT6

Premium Luxury

2020 Cadillac XT6

Premium Luxury

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 8677871
  2. 8677871
  3. 8677871
$63,000

+ taxes & licensing

24,677KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8677871
  • Stock #: F4JU7F
  • VIN: 1GYKPDRS1LZ106192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 24,677 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).
Dealer permit #5499

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Electric parking brake
Rear cross traffic alert
Forward collision alert
Following Distance Indicator
Tool kit, road emergency
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Door locks, rear child security
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front Pedestrian Braking
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Automatic Emergency Braking ("Upgradeable to (UGN) Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking and (UVZ) Reverse Automatic Braking when (Y66) Driver Assist Package is ordered.)
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Alternator, 155 amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel vented disc
intelligent brake assist
Switch, Drivesense system
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (estimated 310 hp)
Steering, Electric Power Steering assist
All-wheel drive, with driver mode select
Spoiler
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Tire, compact spare
Spoiler, rear
Capless Fuel Fill
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Lamps, front park and cornering
Tires, P235/55R20 all-season, H-rated, blackwall
Lamp, rear side marker taillamp
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off (Not available with (JSE) Platinum Package.)
Lamp, front marker, LED
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding, driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signals
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, with moisture detection
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close, programmable memory height with Cadillac branded projection light
Roof rails, Galvano
tilt steering
remote start
rear window defogger
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
COMPASS DISPLAY
Adaptive remote start
Safety Alert Seat
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Door lock and latch shields
Glovebox, lockable
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Sensor, inclination
Sensor, vehicle interior movement
Steering column, lock control
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Air Ionizer
Steering column, power tilt and telescoping
Seating, 7-passenger
Gauge cluster, dual Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Memory Package recalls two "presets" for power driver seat, outside mirrors, power tilt and telescoping steering column and driver personalization features
Windows, power front express-up and down, rear express down
Air filter, cabin, particulate system
Lighting accent, doors and task lighting
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Wireless Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadillactotalco...
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Memory Seats
HEATED
Leather Wrap Wheel
Antenna, roof-mounted
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Automatic
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Hands-Free Liftgate
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
open and close
dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
programmable memory height with Cadillac branded projection light

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

