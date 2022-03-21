2020 Cadillac XT6

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Daytime Running Lights

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

Airbags

Tire Pressure Monitor

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks

Electric parking brake

Rear cross traffic alert

Forward collision alert

Following Distance Indicator

Tool kit, road emergency

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Door locks, rear child security

Daytime Running Lamps, LED

Horn, dual note tone

Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Front Pedestrian Braking

Airbags, dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection

Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector

Automatic Emergency Braking ("Upgradeable to (UGN) Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking and (UVZ) Reverse Automatic Braking when (Y66) Driver Assist Package is ordered.)