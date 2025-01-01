$36,830+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Blazer
RS Heated Seats & Steering | Power Liftgate
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 35,153 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS AWD. With only 35,153 km on the odometer, this SUV is ready for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- Powerful 3.6L V6 engine with smooth automatic transmission
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control
- Heated seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Power liftgate for convenient cargo loading
- Advanced safety features including Lane Change Alert and Blind Zone Alert
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Hands-free programmable liftgate with emblem projection
Experience the thrill of driving this Chevrolet Blazer RS today. Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a stylish and capable SUV!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Vehicle Features
204-837-5811