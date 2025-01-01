Menu
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS AWD. With only 35,153 km on the odometer, this SUV is ready for your next adventure. Key Features: - Powerful 3.6L V6 engine with smooth automatic transmission - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control - Heated seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort - Power liftgate for convenient cargo loading - Advanced safety features including Lane Change Alert and Blind Zone Alert - Dual-zone automatic climate control - Hands-free programmable liftgate with emblem projection

2020 Chevrolet Blazer

35,153 KM

$36,830

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Blazer

RS Heated Seats & Steering | Power Liftgate

12539584

2020 Chevrolet Blazer

RS Heated Seats & Steering | Power Liftgate

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$36,830

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,153KM
VIN 3GNKBKRS7LS659281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,153 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2020 Chevrolet Blazer RS AWD. With only 35,153 km on the odometer, this SUV is ready for your next adventure.

Key Features:
- Powerful 3.6L V6 engine with smooth automatic transmission
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and control
- Heated seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort
- Power liftgate for convenient cargo loading
- Advanced safety features including Lane Change Alert and Blind Zone Alert
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Hands-free programmable liftgate with emblem projection

Experience the thrill of driving this Chevrolet Blazer RS today.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Interior

Air Conditioning
remote start
STEERING WHEEL
Theft-deterrent system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Safety

Airbags
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag

Comfort

HEATED

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
liftgate
Visors
brakes
headlamps
Door Locks
LED
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Tire
Mirror
programmable
unauthorized entry
inside rearview auto-dimming
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
spare
Wheel
HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE (HID)
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
front passenger 6-way power
includes AUTO heated steering wheel (selectable automatic activation)
T135/70R18
18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamp control
automatic on and off with automatic delay
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
electrical
leather-wrapped 3-spoke
dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
rear power programmable
hands free with emblem projection
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver
and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions
rear windows and liftgate
power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
bi-functional
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

$36,830

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2020 Chevrolet Blazer