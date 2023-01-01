2020 Chevrolet Blazer

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
STEERING WHEEL
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Electric rear window defogger
Air filtration system
Keyless Start
Garage door transmitter
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way power
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Seating, 5-passenger
Air vents, rear console
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Head restraints, rear outboard 2-way adjustable, up/down
USB charging-only ports 2, one type-A and one type-C, located on rear of centre console
Compass, 8-point digital
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
Glovebox, lockable electronic
Cup holders 2 in front centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power outlet, 120-volt located on rear of front centre console
Steering wheel, heated, includes AUTO heated steering wheel (selectable automatic activation)
Driver Information Centre, 8" diagonal multi-colour enhanced reconfigurable
Lighting, interior, ambient with pin spot lighting in the map pocket area, True White light pipes on the passenger-side of the instrument panel and below the front door remote handles and LED lighting between the centre console cupholders
Lighting, interior with front reading lamps, overhead courtesy lamp, dual rear-quarter panel area dome lamps, True White backlit switches, True White pin spot lighting in the bin forward of the shifter and front footwells, LED glove box lighting and ba...
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
Airbags
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Rear cross traffic alert
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted for driver and front passenger knee for driver, and head-curtain for front and rear outboard seating positions
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Power Windows
Power Locks
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof rails, black
Door handles, body-colour
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Mirror caps, body-colour
Antenna, body-colour
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers
Taillamps, LED
Active aero shutters, upper
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID), bi-functional
Liftgate, rear power programmable, hands free with emblem projection
Mouldings, lower bodyside (Painted High Gloss Black with Black Ice insert.)
Grille, RS signature High-Gloss Black hexagonal design with Black Ice header bar, Black bowtie emblem and RS badging.
MP3 Player
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Active noise cancellation
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Leather Interior
HEATED
Leather Wrap Wheel
Electronic Parking Brake
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Tool kit, road emergency
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Hitch Guidance
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Active Fuel Management with Stop/Start (308 hp [230 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Exhaust, dual-outlet with rectangular bright tips
Engine control, stop/start system override
GVWR, 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Also includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View.)