2020 Chevrolet Bolt

9,705 KM

Details Description Features

$42,888

+ tax & licensing
$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Premier Ultra Low Kms!

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Premier Ultra Low Kms!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

9,705KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8561189
  • Stock #: F4HTX4
  • VIN: 1G1FZ6S08L4103530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Kinetic Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,705 KM

Vehicle Description

Electric vehicle in showroom condition!
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Airbags
Rear Parking Assist
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Pedestrian safety signal, automated external sound generator at low speeds alerts pedestrians of vehicle presence
Daytime Running Lamps, LED with signature lighting
Airbags, driver and front passenger dual-stage frontal includes Passenger Sensing System; roof-rail side-impact and thorax side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear outboard seating positions; driver and front passenger knee
Seat belts, 3-point driver and front passenger includes pretensioners and load limiters
Seat belts, 3-point, rear outboard and centre position
Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch, includes 3 top tether points
Safety belt indicator, driver
Safety belt indicator, front passenger
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather-wrapped
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Sensor, cabin humidity
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Cup holders, 2 front and 2 rear
Air filter, cabin
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Wireless Charging for devices
Charge control, programmable time of day with charging status indicator light on instrument panel
Charge control, location based, selectable GPS enabled with programmable "home" charging setting
Glovebox, passenger-side
Assist handles, 2, rear outboard with rear coat hooks
Lighting, interior, ambient LED-based front reading lights, dome and incandescent cargo area lamp
Head restraints, front, adjustable (up/down)
Steering wheel, heated includes AUTO heated steering wheel (selectable automatic activation)
Shift knob, leather-trimmed with satin silver and chrome accents
Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, articulating
Console, floor with sliding armrest and covered storage
Power outlet, auxiliary located forward of the front storage bin
Driver Information Centre 8" diagonal enhanced multi-colour configurable graphic display with 3 themes and energy-use monitors
Outside temperature display located in the Driver Information Centre
Display, vehicle efficiency with programmable charge times
Drive mode control switch (Normal and Sport)
Lock control, liftgate, power remote lock/unlock
Heat ducts, rear
Visors, driver and front passenger sliding vanity mirrors, covered
Lighting, ambient, LED-based door light pipes
Storage, in front of shifter and driver and front passenger door panels
Door handles, inside, chrome
Storage, rear cargo area, intended for charging cord, covered
Storage, rear cargo, double floor
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seats, heated, rear
Audio system feature, USB charging-only ports (2) for rear passengers
Armrest, rear centre with 2 additional cup holders
Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Battery, 12-volt with rundown protection
DC Fast Charging
Brake, electronic parking
Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface
Suspension, front independent
Alternator, none
Engine, none
Electric Propulsion
Fuel, none
Electronic Precision Shift, electronic transmission range selector with Low selection for throttle off regenerative braking
Final drive ratio, 7.05:1
Charge cord, 120-volt, portable, NEMA 5 plug with SAE J1772 vehicle connection
Charging module, 7.2 kW high-voltage
Chassis, standard
Suspension, Performance Ride and Handling
Suspension, rear, semi-independent, compound crank
Regen on Demand, steering wheel paddle, regenerative braking
Battery, Propulsion, Lithium-ion, Rechargeable Energy Storage System
Roof Rack
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Glass, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Wipers, front intermittent, variable with washers
Tires, P215/50R17 all-season blackwall, Michelin Selfseal puncture-sealing
LPO, Tire inflator
Headlamps, high intensity discharge, low and high beam projector
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL), LED
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Liftgate handle
Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) Ultra-Bright machined aluminum with painted pockets
Luggage rack, side rails, roof mounted
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, Black, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Grille, high gloss Black
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, Bose premium 7-speaker system, including subwoofer
Premium Audio
Wheels
STEERING WHEEL
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
17" (43.2 cm) Ultra-Bright machined aluminum with painted pockets
heated includes AUTO heated steering wheel (selectable automatic activation)
driver and front passenger dual-stage frontal includes Passenger Sensing System; roof-rail side-impact and thorax side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear outboard seating positions; driver and front passenger knee
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

