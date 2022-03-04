2020 Chevrolet Bolt

Electric vehicle in showroom condition!
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Airbags
Rear Parking Assist
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Pedestrian safety signal, automated external sound generator at low speeds alerts pedestrians of vehicle presence
Daytime Running Lamps, LED with signature lighting
Airbags, driver and front passenger dual-stage frontal includes Passenger Sensing System; roof-rail side-impact and thorax side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear outboard seating positions; driver and front passenger knee
Seat belts, 3-point driver and front passenger includes pretensioners and load limiters
Seat belts, 3-point, rear outboard and centre position
Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch, includes 3 top tether points
Safety belt indicator, driver
Safety belt indicator, front passenger
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Air Conditioning
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Heated rear seats
Remote Trunk Release
Cargo shade
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather-wrapped
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Defogger, rear-window electric
Sensor, cabin humidity
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Cup holders, 2 front and 2 rear
Air filter, cabin
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Wireless Charging for devices
Charge control, programmable time of day with charging status indicator light on instrument panel
Headlamps, high intensity discharge, low and high beam projector
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL), LED
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Liftgate handle
Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) Ultra-Bright machined aluminum with painted pockets
Luggage rack, side rails, roof mounted
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, Black, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Grille, high gloss Black
Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Antenna, roof-mounted shark fin
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, Bose premium 7-speaker system, including subwoofer
Power Lift Gates
Mirror integrated turn signals
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.