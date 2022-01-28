$138,000+ tax & licensing
$138,000
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$138,000
+ taxes & licensing
3,158KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 3,158 KM
Vehicle Description
Two Seater, 2dr Stingray Cpe w/3LT, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 6.2L V8 DI HIGH-OUTPUT Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm) (STD)
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8