2020 Chevrolet Corvette

9,100 KM

Details Description

$145,980

+ tax & licensing
$145,980

+ taxes & licensing

Nott Auto Corp

204-889-6688

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

3LT

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

3LT

Location

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

204-889-6688

$145,980

+ taxes & licensing

9,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8925163
  • Stock #: 7401
  • VIN: 1G1Y82D4XL5101311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 7401
  • Mileage 9,100 KM

Vehicle Description

This stunning Car is a local modified 3LT with hydraulic lifting front end. Other Custom upgrades include!

- Cicio Performance lowering Kit
- 2M Fabrication Headers with Cat Bypass
- Full straight piped custom exhaust with round corvette tips
- Black Jake centre caps
- Paragon Performance C8 Corvette 20mm Wheel Spacers
- Tinted windows, headlights and taillights

The car was originally bought at Murrays on Waverly and ceramic coated before delivery, picked up May 12 2020. Extended warranty purchased to 100000 kms.

All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!

Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nottautocorp.com with any questions and to schedule a test drive!


Why Nott get discretely approved NOW! No obligation, pre-approval now!

Click here - https://www.bankpreapproved.com/full-approval-form/

Buy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.

Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 13 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.

If we dont have the right vehicle for you here, well introduce you to our highly successful and fun Custom Order Process to find the exact vehicle you want at a great price. Learn more at www.nott.ca.

Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.

Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nottautocorp.com

Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.

Dealer Permit #0318

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nott Auto Corp

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

204-889-6688

