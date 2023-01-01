Menu
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

45,209 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

LT AWD | CarPlay | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

45,209KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10004724
  • Stock #: F52J42
  • VIN: 2GNAXUEV7L6100160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,209 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features

- AWD
- Apple CarPlay
- Heated Front Seats
- Backup Camera
- 8-Way Power Driver Seat
- Remote Start
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Keyless Start
audio
Assist handle, front passenger
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Assist handles, rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, deluxe
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Shift lever, chrome-trimmed
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Safety

Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitor
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Convenience

Power Outlet

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE
Door handles, body-colour
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Liftgate, rear manual
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Active aero shutters
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Trim, Bright lower window
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R16 blackwall

Mechanical

Suspension, rear 4-link
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Exhaust, single outlet
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Engine, 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
Fuel, gasoline, E15
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Axle, 3.87 final drive ratio (AWD only.)
GVWR, 4630 lbs. (2100 kg) (AWD only.)

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Antenna, roof-mounted (Black.)
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Rear
Stabilitrak
Manual
Visors
brakes
headlamps
steering column
Dual-stage
Door Locks
SEATS
LED
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Seat
driver and right front passenger
Tire
seat mounted
side front and rear outboard seating positions
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
12-Volt
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
heated driver and front passenger
electronic with set and resume speed
frontal
Thorax side-impact
driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system
High Intensity Discharge
covered
Headlamp control
front auxiliary
roof-rail
push-button
rear split-folding with centre armrest
separate cavity
tilt and telescoping
phone interface and driver information centre controls
automatic on and off with automatic delay
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
T135/70R16 blackwall
4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

