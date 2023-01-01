2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Airbags

Tire Pressure Monitor

DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

Rear Vision Camera

Rear Park Assist with audible warning

Following Distance Indicator

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED

Horn, dual-note

Door locks, rear child security, manual

Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)

Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions