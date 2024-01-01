Menu
Real nice AWD suv with a beautiful color combination! Key Highlights: - Low mileage at only 42,277 km - All-wheel drive for confident handling in various conditions - Elegant black exterior with a sophisticated tan interior - 2.0L 4-cylinder engine for a balance of power and efficiency - Advanced 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability - Remote Start for convenience in any weather - Memory settings for personalized comfort - StabiliTrak stability control system for enhanced safety Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians. Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com! Ph: 204-452-0756 Dealer Permit #5564

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

42,277 KM

$31,899

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier Low KM | Amber Interior

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier Low KM | Amber Interior

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$31,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,277KM
VIN 2GNAXYEXXL6214954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 42,277 KM

Vehicle Description

Real nice AWD suv with a beautiful color combination!
Key Highlights:
- Low mileage at only 42,277 km
- All-wheel drive for confident handling in various conditions
- Elegant black exterior with a sophisticated tan interior
- 2.0L 4-cylinder engine for a balance of power and efficiency
- Advanced 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability
- Remote Start for convenience in any weather
- Memory settings for personalized comfort
- StabiliTrak stability control system for enhanced safety
Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Keyless Start
audio
Assist handle, front passenger
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pocket, driver seatback
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Assist handles, rear outboard
Steering column, tilt and telescoping
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
Wireless Charging for devices
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Power outlet, 120-volt, located on the rear of centre console
Assist handle, driver
Power outlet, cargo area auxiliary, 12-volt
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Seat release levers, 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Sunglass storage, overhead
Seat, rear split-folding with centre armrest
Steering wheel controls, audio, phone interface and driver information centre controls
Lighting, interior
Memory settings includes presets for seat adjuster, outside rearview mirror and driver personalization
Shift lever, chrome-trimmed
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch
All-Wheel Drive
Trailering equipment
Suspension, rear 4-link
Mechanical jack with tools
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with bright tips
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 17" front and 16" rear
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI, VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm)
GVWR, 4850 lbs. (2200 kg)
Trailer hitch, factory installed
Fuel, gasoline, E15

Safety

Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitor
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
Airbags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right front passenger with Passenger Sensing System, thorax side-impact, seat mounted, driver and right front passenger, roof-rail, side front and rear outboard seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

Convenience

Power Outlet

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, LED
Active aero shutters
Glass, deep-tinted, rear
Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Headlamp control, automatic on and off with automatic delay
Tire, compact spare, T125/70R17, blackwall
Trailer hitch close-out cover, body-colour
Trim, Bright lower window
Wheel, spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and auto-dimming, chrome, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Wheels, 19" (48.3 cm) Bright machined with Sparkle Silver pockets

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Antenna, roof-mounted (Body-colour.)
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

2020 Chevrolet Equinox