$27,849+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT | 6.99% OAC up to 84 Months!! |
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$27,849
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 66,544 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX | New Brakes | Midnight Edition | LT True North Edition | Power Sunroof | Power Lift Gate | Rear Park Assist | HD Rear Vision Camera | Heated Seats |
Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD! This one-owner, accident-free SUV is ready to impress with its well-maintained condition and impressive features.
Key Highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Powerful yet efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine
- Remote Start for added convenience
- Heated front seats for comfort in colder months
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for on-the-go connectivity
- Deep-tinted rear glass for privacy and style
- High-intensity discharge headlamps for improved visibility
- Teen Driver technology for peace of mind
Don't miss out on this exceptional Equinox! Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC today to experience it for yourself. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our friendly staff for any questions. Your next adventure awaits with this versatile and reliable SUV!
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
204-837-5811