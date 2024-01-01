Menu
Hey friend! Welcome to Ride Times November Price Freeze! This November, were keeping things cool with frozen prices on top-quality used cars. At Ride Time, we know the only thing worse than a winter chill is high car pricesso weve locked in the savings to bring you unbeatable value during our November Price Freeze event! Discover Your Perfect Ride: Explore our collection of 80-120 high-quality vehicles, each carefully selected to fit all styles and budgets. With most options priced under $30,000, youll find the ideal ride at a price thats solid as ice. Unbeatable November Offers: Weve kept prices low to give you incredible savings this season. Our frozen deals mean more car for less cashno need to worry about price hikes here! Easy, Frost-Free Financing: Take advantage of $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments until 2025 OAC. Your path to car ownership is smooth and worry-free, with no surprises along the way. Quality You Can Trust, All Winter Long: Every vehicle in our inventory goes through a thorough safety inspection that exceeds provincial standards and comes with a detailed CarFax report. And with our Oil 4 Life Program, youll keep your ride running like new, no matter how low the temperature drops. Connect Your Way (Before the Deals Melt!): Ready to secure your deal? Text us at 204-813-6507, browse our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca, visit us in person, or chat with us on Ride Time Facebook Messenger. Car shopping has never been this chill. Focus on What Matters: The November Price Freeze event is all about giving you reliable, affordable, and road-ready vehiclesat prices you wont have to worry about. Dont let these deals slip awayjoin us for November Price Freeze and drive off in a car that fits your needs and budget, with savings you can count on! DLR 4080

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

138,022 KM

Details Description

$26,500

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,022KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXVEX3L6221534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Mosaic Black Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24467
  • Mileage 138,022 KM

Vehicle Description

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

$26,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2020 Chevrolet Equinox