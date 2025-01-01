Menu
Account
Sign In
Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - theyll be coming soon!!<br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

27,500 KM

Details Description

$26,825

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT - APPLE CARPLAY, HTD SEATS, TWO SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, AWD, LOW MILEAGE

Watch This Vehicle
12150768

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT - APPLE CARPLAY, HTD SEATS, TWO SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, AWD, LOW MILEAGE

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

Contact Seller

$26,825

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,500KM
VIN 2GNAXUEV2L6195565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2021 Kia Forte EX - APPLE CARPLAY, HTD SEATS + WHEEL, SUNROOF for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Kia Forte EX - APPLE CARPLAY, HTD SEATS + WHEEL, SUNROOF 100,250 KM $19,272 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT - APPLE CARPLAY, HTD SEATS, TWO SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, AWD, LOW MILEAGE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT - APPLE CARPLAY, HTD SEATS, TWO SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES, AWD, LOW MILEAGE 27,500 KM $26,825 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Gladiator WILLYS - APPLE CARPLAY, HTD SEATS+WHEEL, TECH+TOW PACKAGE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Jeep Gladiator WILLYS - APPLE CARPLAY, HTD SEATS+WHEEL, TECH+TOW PACKAGE 32,500 KM $48,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,825

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Equinox