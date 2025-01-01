Menu
Clean CARFAX | New Battery | Alignment | HD Rear Vision Camera | Remote Vehicle Start | Heated Seats Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD. With its sleek Silver Ice Metallic exterior and accident-free history, this SUV is ready to impress. Key highlights: - All-wheel drive for enhanced traction and control - Efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission - Remote Start for convenience in any weather - 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for staying connected on the go - Heated front seats for added comfort - Teen Driver feature for peace of mind - StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control - Deep-tinted rear glass for privacy and style Experience the Birchwood difference today! Visit our website to schedule a test drive, start your purchase process online, or contact our knowledgeable team with any questions. Dont miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-equipped SUV thats perfect for your daily adventures. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

61,022 KM

$25,467

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT New Brakes | New Tires

12218019

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT New Brakes | New Tires

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$25,467

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,022KM
VIN 2GNAXUEV9L6202589

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,022 KM

Clean CARFAX | New Battery | Alignment | HD Rear Vision Camera | Remote Vehicle Start | Heated Seats
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD. With its sleek Silver Ice Metallic exterior and accident-free history, this SUV is ready to impress.

Key highlights:
- All-wheel drive for enhanced traction and control
- Efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Remote Start for convenience in any weather
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for staying connected on the go
- Heated front seats for added comfort
- Teen Driver feature for peace of mind
- StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control
- Deep-tinted rear glass for privacy and style

Experience the Birchwood difference today! Visit our website to schedule a test drive, start your purchase process online, or contact our knowledgeable team with any questions. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-equipped SUV that's perfect for your daily adventures.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Keyless Start
audio

Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitor
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS

Power Outlet

COMPACT SPARE

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)

Rear
Stabilitrak
Manual
Visors
brakes
headlamps
steering column
Dual-stage
Door Locks
SEATS
LED
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
Seat
driver and right front passenger
Tire
seat mounted
side front and rear outboard seating positions
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
12-Volt
rear child security
rear-window electric
stability control system with traction control
deep-tinted
heated driver and front passenger
electronic with set and resume speed
frontal
Thorax side-impact
driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system
High Intensity Discharge
covered
Headlamp control
front auxiliary
roof-rail
push-button
rear split-folding with centre armrest
separate cavity
tilt and telescoping
phone interface and driver information centre controls
automatic on and off with automatic delay
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report card gives you information on driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
T135/70R16 blackwall
4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)

2020 Chevrolet Equinox