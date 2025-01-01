$25,467+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT New Brakes | New Tires
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 61,022 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean CARFAX | New Battery | Alignment | HD Rear Vision Camera | Remote Vehicle Start | Heated Seats
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD. With its sleek Silver Ice Metallic exterior and accident-free history, this SUV is ready to impress.
Key highlights:
- All-wheel drive for enhanced traction and control
- Efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission
- Remote Start for convenience in any weather
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capability for staying connected on the go
- Heated front seats for added comfort
- Teen Driver feature for peace of mind
- StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control
- Deep-tinted rear glass for privacy and style
Experience the Birchwood difference today! Visit our website to schedule a test drive, start your purchase process online, or contact our knowledgeable team with any questions. Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and well-equipped SUV that's perfect for your daily adventures.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
