2020 Chevrolet Equinox

32,553 KM

Details Description Features

$30,973

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Premier AWD | Leather | Heated Seats | Backup Camera

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

32,553KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6338534
  • Stock #: F3R832
  • VIN: 2GNAXXEV5L6216989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chocolate Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3R832
  • Mileage 32,553 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Odometer is 5191 kilometers below market average!

2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 1.5L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive AWD Brown

All Wheel Drive, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Leather, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Wireless Charging, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, AWD, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Heated door mirrors, Remote keyless entry.

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with specific headlights

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
remote start
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
MEMORY MIRRORS
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

