2020 Chevrolet Equinox

28,913 KM

Details Description Features

$29,490

+ tax & licensing
$29,490

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier | Heated Steering | Remote Start |

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier | Heated Steering | Remote Start |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$29,490

+ taxes & licensing

28,913KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6582580
  Stock #: F3U6HY
  VIN: 2GNAXXEV4L6203599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3U6HY
  • Mileage 28,913 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Keyless Start
liftgate
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Voice Recognition
Hands Free
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Rear cross traffic alert
Audio system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Turbocharged Engine
Aluminum
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
plus sports
Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable
rear power
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system
18" (45.7 cm)
4 Cyl Engine
news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app
online and at home on compatible connected devices is included
SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music
so you'll hea
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being
8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo
in-vehicle apps
cloud connected personalization

