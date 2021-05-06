Menu
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

29,423 KM

Details Description Features

$30,955

+ tax & licensing
$30,955

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier AWD | Leather | Heated Seats | Remote Start

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier AWD | Leather | Heated Seats | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$30,955

+ taxes & licensing

29,423KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7079542
  Stock #: F3U6HY
  • VIN: 2GNAXXEV4L6203599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3U6HY
  • Mileage 29,423 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Premier AWD 1.5L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive AWD Gray

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Odometer is 6263 kilometers below market average!

AWD, 2 Rear USB Charging-Only Ports, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth® For Phone, Dual Climate Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Memory seat, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with specific headlights

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!

In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Wheels
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Keyless Start
liftgate
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Voice Recognition
Hands Free
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Rear cross traffic alert
Audio system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Turbocharged Engine
Aluminum
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
plus sports
Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable
rear power
Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system
18" (45.7 cm)
4 Cyl Engine
news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app
online and at home on compatible connected devices is included
SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music
so you'll hea
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being
8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo
in-vehicle apps
cloud connected personalization

