Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

8,600 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 7524599
  2. 7524599
Contact Seller

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

8,600KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7524599
  • Stock #: F4578Y
  • VIN: 2GNAXUEV0L6281585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4578Y
  • Mileage 8,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Once you see how transparent this description is, just imagine how transparent your purchase experience will be with us!

Experience the difference at BIRCHWOOD KIA WEST in the POINTE WEST AUTOPARK.

Whenever possible, the vehicle photos shown are of the ACTUAL vehicle. This provides the best online shopping experience for our valued customers.

Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.com for the most up to date inventory and offers.

ABOUT THIS VEHICLE

*Year/Make/Model
*Trim Package
*Engine
*Drivetrain
*Transmission
*Trim Package Highlights:


ADDITIONAL INSTALLED ACCESSORIES AND OPTIONS

*Premium DEFA Block Heater
*Kia Genuine All-Weather Floor Mats
*Kia Genuine Wheel Locks
*Kia Genuine Touch Up Paint
*Canadian Western Assurance First Defence Theft Armour

SPECIAL OFFERS AND PROMOTIONS

*
*

HOW TO PURCHASE OR LEASE

Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.com for the most up to date inventory & offers and to schedule your appointment using one of our services listed below.

*Traditional Dealership Visit Arrange an appointment to view and test drive the vehicle
*Curbside Viewing View and test drive the vehicle without ever coming inside the dealership
*Buy From Home View and test drive the vehicle at your home or work^
*Rural Purchase Program Experience the best shopping experience, no matter where you live^

^Contact the Birchwood Kia West Sales Department for details

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION


DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Kia West

2018 Kia Forte LX
 81,754 KM
$15,699 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sedona L
 72,495 KM
$23,899 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fiesta SE
 44,357 KM
$13,299 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory